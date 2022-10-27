Column: Richard Cooper, Leader of Harrogate Borough Council on what happens to our recycling

But is what you put out always recycled? (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

It is disappointing that the figure isn’t higher particularly when considering the climate emergency with which we will be grappling for decades and longer.

But why do we recycle like we do here and what happens to the recycling?

Does it all end up in landfill in China or incinerated?

Why don’t we just have one bin for everything?

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month I want to demystify some of those questions.

Putting something we want to be recycled in our black box or blue bag, or in a container at the supermarket, makes us feel good; like we are doing our bit.

But is what you put out always recycled?

The answer is no.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Items with too much waste food or grease on them cannot be recycled.

Worse, if they are put in the recycling containers and mixed with things that can be recycled there is a danger they contaminate the entire batch of waste.

Once contamination reaches too high a level the entire batch is useless for recycling.

That is why we should take care over what we put in the recycling and to rinse off excess food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also why we have traditionally had a box and bag system in our area.

Recycling placed in boxes and bags is of a much higher quality than that placed in wheeled bins.

So while a wheeled bin for recycling might be easier for residents it isn’t necessarily better for the environment.

Contamination rates in wheeled bin recycling can be over 10 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With our system it is lower than one per cent.

In the Harrogate district we can be assured that when we put something out for recycling it is actually recycled.

And that recycling happens locally. Most of it is sent to recycling facilities in the north of England.

Steel cans go to Ward Brothers in Teesside, aluminium to a Warrington company, glass to Viridor in Sheffield, plastics to Roydon group in Manchester, card also goes to a Manchester company while paper goes to a company in Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly every tonne of paper recycled saves 17 trees from being felled.

Garden waste goes to Sandhutton or Harewood Whin and is turned into compost.

Waste in our black bins goes to the waste recovery facility at Allerton Park.

That waste goes through many processes to extract even more recyclable material including making sure food waste is used productively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So next time you put your recycling out please make sure it is clean.

That way you know it will be recycled and when it goes in the wagon you know it will end up somewhere in the north being used again.

And if you don’t recycle yet; why not?

I am sure you do care about our environment and the future for your children and grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It isn’t difficult to do.