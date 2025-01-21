Communities need to be given more control over how budgets are spent - Pedi Obani

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge lies in balancing the increasing demand for essential services with the rising costs caused by inflation, while ensuring that public money is spent effectively.

As a councillor for Shipley Town Council, a parish council that serves over 10,000 residents, I appreciate the difficulties facing local authorities. We constantly grapple with how to prioritise services that benefit our communities, while dealing with reduced budgets and ensuring high-quality services. Deciding how funds should be allocated is never an easy decision, but it is essential that these decisions are made transparently and inclusively. At the same time, communities understand their needs best and can help find sustainable solutions. That’s where participatory budgeting comes in.

I strongly support increasing public involvement in local government spending decisions, especially now when people want more transparency and accountability from their elected officials. Participatory budgeting allows residents a direct say in how local funds are spent on the projects or initiatives they care about. Successful examples in the UK and around the world show how this approach ensures water, sanitation, recreation, healthcare and other essential services or priorities for communities. Participatory budgeting also brings a sense of agency, ownership and responsibility, helping communities to ease the anxiety and despondency caused by complex challenges like climate change.

Pedi Obani is a councillor on Shipley Town Council and an associate professor in Law at the University of Bradford.

At the end of this month, Shipley Town Council will host a public meeting for the second round of its Green Grants scheme, a participatory budgeting program launched in 2023 to fund local climate action initiatives.

The importance of participatory budgeting goes beyond just allocating money for specific projects. It is about rebuilding trust between the public and local authorities. By involving residents in the decision-making process, we ensure that public funds go to areas that have the greatest impact on the community’s well-being. It also encourages accountability, as elected officials answer directly to the people they represent. This approach not only strengthens democracy, but also helps address the growing concerns about the lack of transparency in how local governments spend taxpayer money.

Increasing the role of participatory budgeting across councils in the region can go a long way toward restoring faith in democratic institutions and empowering citizens to actively contribute to their communities’ development. At a time when many feel disconnected from political decision-making, this is an opportunity to truly engage with the people who matter most – the residents who are directly impacted by council decisions. The more we listen to the public, the better we can serve them.

If we want to build stronger, more resilient communities, we must give people more of a say in how their money is spent. Participatory budgeting is a proven way to make that happen.