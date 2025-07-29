Compassion isn’t a soft skill, it belongs in the curriculum - Kevin O’Hare

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faced with an uncertain, fragmented and socially complex future, there are fears that this reliance on technology for personal development is creating a generation of young people who are unprepared for life’s challenges.

Anxiety, loneliness and emotional disconnection are common experiences among teenagers. A recent study showed that 44 per cent of 16 to 17-year-olds experienced high psychological distress. What's more, employers have expressed concerns that young recruits are entering the workforce without basic life and people skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As educators, it is time for us to admit there is a problem. Fixing it means moving beyond traditional approaches to education. What students need, and are asking for, is compassion. Not as a sentiment, but as a fundamental skillset.

Kevin O’Hare is principal of Keighley College.

Compassion does not mean compromising on achieving our academic outcomes. Actually, the opposite is true; a compassionate curriculum leads to better outcomes for learners.

Teaching students to self-regulate, listen, empathise and collaborate must be core to the curriculum. These qualities, too often downplayed as ‘soft skills’, are the key to creating qualified and confident learners equipped to navigate adulthood and employment.

Further Education (FE) colleges are perfectly positioned to lead this shift if they embrace their role as communities of care, where personal development is encouraged with the same commitment as academic or vocational training. Moreover, across the education sector, the need for this approach is starting to be acknowledged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, universities in Greater Manchester announced they had joined a pioneering initiative aimed at equipping 16–25-year-old ‘digital natives’ with key life skills after a survey of 3,000 employers in the county revealed that younger employees were missing essential life skills.

The appetite for a compassionate curriculum is present too in West Yorkshire, where employers consistently highlight the importance of collaborative and emotionally resilient workers. It also aligns with the West Yorkshire Mayoral Promise, which pledges to ensure that every young person leaves education with the qualifications, confidence and compassion to contribute to their communities and futures.

In Yorkshire, Keighley College – and other members of Luminate Education Group – are finding their own ways to address this.

One of these is 'STEM 7', an initiative developed to teach students how certain skills (including creative thinking, problem-solving and collaborative working) can increase their employability. Like the pilot scheme in Greater Manchester, ‘STEM 7’ is a response to employer feedback stating that new graduates often have the qualifications for the job but lack vital behaviours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keighley College has long been advocating for a holistic approach to education, reflective of our ‘College of Sanctuary’ status. As a result, we’ve adapted our rigorous curriculum to meet the skills gap in our region, integrating relational practice, restorative approaches and trauma-informed thinking into course delivery.

We provide employer-led projects and coaching conversations designed to teach students how to recognise and regulate difficult emotions, work collaboratively, manage conflict and take ownership of their actions.

The approach hasn’t been without its challenges. It has meant providing extra support for staff as they move away from traditional models of discipline. Time is tight and funding models often prioritise performance over personal growth.

However, we have responded by investing in compassionate CPD (Continuing Professional Development), creating student-informed personal development frameworks and fostering a culture of mutual respect and psychological safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, employers across the region, such as Airedale Springs, Byworth Boilers and Fives Landis have praised these efforts and have commented on the professionalism and resilience of Keighley College graduates; attributes nurtured through compassion-based learning.

Society relies on colleges to prepare young people for adulthood. But if we do not teach them how to thrive outside of the classroom as well as in it, we miss the mark.

Although we are only just beginning to see what a compassionate curriculum could achieve for students in the UK, the advances happening in Manchester and Yorkshire should encourage optimism in the face of challenging circumstances.

In the race to educate young people about the world, schools and colleges are being overtaken by social media, so we must change pace. For this new generation of learners shaped by the stress of Covid-19, climate crises and global conflict, teaching compassion isn’t radical. It's what is needed - now.