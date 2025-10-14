Complacency has crept in when it comes to maternity services

Complacency has crept in when it comes to the safety of women and babies during childbirth.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was in the headlines earlier this year after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated maternity services “inadequate”.

Bereaved families whose babies died in Leeds hospitals called a report into maternity services “shocking and horrifying reading”.

However, it is not just an issue in Leeds. A national investigation is underway into maternity care in England with Baroness Amos, who is chairing the “rapid” inquiry, due to report back in December.

The Health Secretary Wes Streeting is right to identify this as an issue that needs to be urgently addressed, saying that deaths of women and babies during childbirth have been “normalised”.

He told a debate on baby loss in the House of Commons that the level of deaths in England would not be acceptable in other countries.

The NHS has a multitude of problems to contend with but leaving expectant mothers and their babies in a position where their safety is at risk is simply not acceptable. Society is judged by how it treats those who are most vulnerable.

While the country awaits the outcome of the Amos review, trusts where inadequacies have been identified need to start the process of improving maternity services now. Lessons need to be learned from the review.