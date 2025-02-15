Concerns over costs of Doncaster Sheffield Airport reopening highlight need for Government support

Evidence is mounting that Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) presents a major financial gamble to the public purse.

Reopening an airport that the Peel Group could run as a commercial concern was always going to be a tall ask. Especially for just the council and mayoral authority.

But the fact that Doncaster Council’s auditors have expressed “major concern” about its plans to spend over £100m reopening DSA drives home the need to pause and exercise caution.

Grant Thornton said it is likely to recommend that the council undertakes more work to set out details of its financial exposure and schedules regular reviews “including consideration of potential ‘off-ramps’ for termination of the project should the financial risks exceed tolerance levels”.

Empty car Parks in front of the closed Doncaster Sheffield Airport in South Yorkshire.

The zeal to reopen DSA is understandable. The Yorkshire Post has extolled the potential of the airport for many years. Even before it shut, there was so much going for the site.

However, the goalposts have shifted since the last commercial flights took off from DSA with attempts to find a private operator failing. A publicly run airport is a completely different scenario.

Local leaders deserve credit for preserving but once significant amounts of taxpayer money is at stake, questions need to be asked.

Grant Thornton is a reputable accountancy firm and when it says there’s concerns, it would be reckless to press ahead blindly.

What this shows is that reopening an airport is not cheap and it cannot be left to local leaders alone. Costs usually always balloon when it comes to infrastructure.