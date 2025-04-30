Consensus for West Yorkshire mass transit is there but now the Government must hold its nerve
Chancellor Rachel Reeves attending the event at Parliament organised by Mark Sewards, the Labour MP for Leeds South West and Morley, is a positive sign. The Government is at least listening. The fact that the Chancellor is the MP for Leeds West and Pudsey surely makes her sympathetic to the issues that communities in the region face when it comes to transport.
However, that does not mean that any transport investment should be taken for granted. Ministers in the past from constituencies in the region have not been able to or lacked the appetite to fix public transport in Yorkshire.
It comes down to whether this Government is bold enough to see the West Yorkshire Mass Transit plans through.
Understandably, there is a lot of cynicism when it comes to transport infrastructure investment, given all the past disappointment.
That is why MPs should help the West Yorkshire Mayor lobby for the £1bn of funding for the project in the spending review.
Every MP, not just from West Yorkshire, but across the whole region and beyond should be getting behind the idea of a mass transit system.
If you want economic growth, you need to unleash the enablers such as skills and infrastructure.
Brabin believes the plans could unlock around £11bn of economic growth and also help people access jobs. This is vital for Bradford, which has one of the youngest populations in the country but is isolated as a result of poor connectivity.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.