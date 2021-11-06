COP26: Boris Johnson hypocrisy undermines conference – The Yorkshire Post says

THIS should have been a week defined by Boris Johnson’s leadership and statecraft at the global COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

By YP Comment
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 5:45 am

That any progress at the summit is now overshadowed by Tory party sleaze is the fault of the Prime Minister for failing to set a better example.

It was hypocritical of him to lecture the world on carbon emissions before catching a private jet back to London – reportedly for a private dinner at a gentleman’s club.

Boris Johnson has faced one of the most turbulent weeks of his premiership - even by his standards.

But it was then even more insulting to expect his MPs to defy Parliament’s disciplinary procedures and block the suspension of disgraced former minister Owen Paterson – and then reverse this after being shocked by the press and public’s hostile reaction.

And, at a time when the UK expects its premier to be leading from the front on climate change, this century’s defining issue, Mr Johnson ends the week with his reputation diminished and awkward questions about his holiday at the Spanish villa of his friend Zac Goldsmith – a Tory peer, Defra minister and Cabinet attendee.

With a week to go, COP26, and all supporting events, still afford Mr Johnson a chance to assert himself as a true climate change reformer – provided that he has no more self-inflicted storms of his own to endure.

