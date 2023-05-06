All Sections
Coronation: Important role that Prince of Wales can play in championing farming - The Yorkshire Post says

Farming is woven into the fabric of this nation and indeed Yorkshire’s rural areas play such a crucial role in food production.

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 6th May 2023, 06:00 BST

King Charles has long championed the countryside. Even setting up the Prince’s Countryside Fund when he was Prince of Wales. As King he will no longer be able to play such an active role in supporting farmers.

However, it opens the door for Prince William to step up and continue to champion rural causes. The Royal family has a deep lying affinity to the countryside and there’s no reason why Prince William and Princess Catherine cannot leave their own lasting impression on rural communities such as those in Yorkshire. We have seen just how important British farming is to our food security in recent months and life has never been tougher for farmers. They will no doubt appreciate a Prince and Princess of Wales that listens to, understands and champions them.

'There’s no reason why Prince William and Princess Catherine cannot leave their own lasting impression on rural communities such as those in Yorkshire'. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
