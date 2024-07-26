Approximately 228,000 people died in the UK with Covid-19 on their death certificate between March 5, 2020 and March 5, 2023, according to the Office of National Statistics. In addition, we also witnessed record excess deaths during this period. There will be victims who died and have not been included in the statistics, so we will never know the exact number of deaths. Compared to France, Germany, and Spain, UK death rates were up by more than 5 per cent

Forty-four million people in the UK are estimated to have had the coronavirus from 2020 to 2022 in a population of about sixty-seven million.

The first of nine reports was released on July 18 by the Covid-19 Inquiry being chaired by Baroness Hallett DBE. The inquiry was set up to examine the impact and response to the unprecedented pandemic.

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives to give evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in November 2023. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Separate investigations have been divided into nine modules, and this independent inquiry will be looking at core decision-making and political governance in the four nations; the health care system; vaccination; procurement and distribution of key equipment; the care sector; test and trace; children and young people; and the economic response to the pandemic by the UK.

The first investigation examined the state of the UK’s structures and the procedures in place to prepare for and respond to a pandemic. No government would have found this task easy, and the inquiry accepted that politicians must make tough decisions and deploy resources on something that might or might not happen in the future. Besides, we have finite resources and infinite demands, but the government's job is to do its best. Judging from the report's findings, the government, led by Boris Johnson, failed abysmally. I suspect there is also a good chance that key decision-makers who made the wrong decisions will get away with it.

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry found that the system of building preparedness for the pandemic - that is, our ability to deal with a pandemic - suffered from several significant flaws.

Despite planning for a flu pandemic, our preparedness and resilience were not adequate for the global pandemic that occurred.

Emergency planning was made unduly complex and complicated by the many institutions and structures involved. The spaghetti diagram, if one cares to examine it, is proof of this.

The approach to risk assessment was flawed, resulting in inadequate planning to manage and prevent risks and respond to them effectively.

The UK government’s outdated pandemic strategy, developed in 2011, was not flexible enough to adapt when faced with the pandemic in 2020.

Emergency planning failed to consider existing health and social inequalities, and local authorities and volunteers were not adequately engaged. I would also add that there has also been a failure to consider the excessive deaths amongst the BAME group in the key workers category.

There was a failure to fully learn from past civil emergency exercises and outbreaks of disease. This is no surprise as Johnson and his team were too preoccupied with Brexit and the no-deal scenario.

I remember distinctly watching on TV the shocking scenes emanating from hospitals in Italy, yet we delayed our first lockdown until March.

There was a lack of attention to the systems that would help test, trace, and isolate. Again, this is no surprise when we have an inexperienced and incompetent minister like Matt Hancock, who was supposedly ring-fencing the care home and the elderly, which he clearly did not.

Policy documents were outdated, involved complicated rules and procedures which can cause long delays, were full of jargon and were overly complex.

Ministers, often without specialised training in civil contingencies, did not receive a broad enough range of scientific advice and often failed to challenge the advice they did get.

Advisers lacked freedom and autonomy to express differing opinions, which led to a lack of diverse perspectives. Their advice was often undermined by ‘groupthink’ or herd mentality.

In short, if we had been better prepared, we could have avoided some of the massive financial, economic, and human costs of the Covid-19 pandemic. The UK public was ‘failed’ by the preparation for the ‘wrong pandemic’ ahead of this pandemic.

Words can summarise, but reality can only be felt. A very good friend of mine said after the report was published that her mam was let down by those who should have protected her.

She was in her 90s, frail and vulnerable. We should have done more, and we did not.​​​​​​​