Crackdown on the scourge of shoplifting is needed as it is hurting cities like Leeds

Shoplifting has spread like a plague across the country’s towns and cities with Leeds amongst the most affected cities in Britain.

Research carried out by the British Retail Consortium and Opinium found 26 per cent of those interviewed from Leeds had witnessed shoplifting taking place while in a shop in the last 12 months. That puts Leeds only behind Nottingham, London and Southampton. While Sheffield had the eighth highest percentage. These figures are a stark reminder of just how much of an issue this has become in recent years.

Shoplifting can no longer be viewed as petty crime. And it is only right that the Government cracks down on thieves.

The current sentencing guidelines and a lack of police presence on the streets have simply emboldened criminals leading to a pandemic of shoplifting.

Seeing criminals brazenly walk out of shops without paying jars with the public’s sense of fairness.

At the same time it has to be acknowledged that there are some who aren't career criminals but end up shoplifting out of sheer desperation.

Shops, big and small, have reported having to put up with the scourge of shoplifting. For small retailers a theft could be the difference between make or break.

