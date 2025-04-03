Criticism of North Yorkshire Council branding costs are wide of the mark - Carl Les

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He says I “stated all the money raised will be used by the council in order to build affordable housing”. Sorry, Mr Dearden. I did not. I said we will “commit all the premium to housing initiatives” (and we think we are the only council in the country to do that).

Yes, a large part of that funding stream will be committed to the provision of affordable housing and also enabling affordable houses to be built in rural locations where the cost of building is often much higher. However we also need to support specialist housing for people with mobility and other needs, and we need to address the problem of rough sleeping and homelessness, especially on the coast.

His FoI request in April last year for five year figures was confusing. NYC is only two years old, and we were not a housing authority as NYCC. Our districts did not build affordable houses themselves but through planning agreements ensured that developers did, the 800 completions that I stated.

Carl Les is the leader of North Yorkshire Council. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

David Ingham referred to criticism (by others) about the Mayor`s decision to spend £31,000 on branding and a logo for the new Combined Authority. In defending this decision Mr Ingham states the critics “seem to have forgotten that North Yorkshire County Council spent £394,000 rebranding as North Yorkshire Council and that`s a lot of council taxpayers money to remove a C”. As we stated very clearly to media enquiries at the time, we did not spend £394k. That message appears to be lost. Let me repeat it with the actual spend, and on what.

Every Council has a legal requirement to identify itself in order to function properly and lawfully. This is over a range of activities from taxi licences, legal and financial transactions including major contracts and even £1 parking charges, to planning and enforcement notices.

On November 8, 2022 in preparation for the creation of the new council, the executive approved a prudent “will not exceed” budget to allow work to be undertaken, together with the provision that “while some systems and assets will be required to display the new Council’s identity from day one, where appropriate a staged approach is recommended”. In other words, change only where and when necessary.

The actual costs incurred were taxi licences and ID badges £60k; changes to the software operations of the various 545 IT systems inherited from eight councils £111k; essential signage to help customer access £3 ½ k; staff ID badges £22k and refuse vehicles £7k. All told, as stated at the time, just over £204k.

What people directly associate with branding, the design of a badge, logo, name etc was done in house and apart from existing staff time, cost nothing. Senior councillors and officers made some comments to the communications team and arrived at a name – North Yorkshire Council – no surprises there, and in a modern font as we are a new Council, similarly a white rose because we are from Yorkshire, and some colours around the rose, brown/urban, green/rural, blue/coastal. Cost, I repeat, nil. Essential identity £204k.

Finally, in case folk think I can write about little else, a final piece on the famed Leyland Clock once situated at Healam Bridge, half way between London and Edinburgh on the Great North Road. I’m grateful to those readers who sent me information directly, or pointed me to references. Seven or eleven clocks originally, there were two on A1, verifying (in my opinion) its position as the premier highway in England. This other was near Alconbury, 70 miles from London, in the grounds of a house located on Vinegar Hill. When the house was sold, the clock went with the owner, but was found in pieces later, restored and is now in the National Motor Museum.

Nearer to home we identified that there is an example in Kendal. Was this the Healam clock that did not go to Australia as rumoured? This clock is at the Kendal Brewery Arts Centre, but is not the Healam one. This one was originally on A6, beside another famous transport café called The Jungle. Situated there partly because A6 was another iconic main road (just not as iconic as A1), but also mid-way between Land’s End and John O’Groats. Removed in 1970, we’ve learnt that for all the clocks the metalwork was fabricated by Franco Reflex Signs of London, but the mechanisms were made by William Potts & Sons, clockmakers of Leeds.

So not the Healam clock. After this was removed from its relocation in Plawsworth, Co Durham, to allow for road improvements, it was returned to Leyland Motors, who renovated it. It was then packed and shipped to the Leyland main agents in Sydney, Australia for them to display. Probably not ‘For All Time’ but I think my research is done for now.