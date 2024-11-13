Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But global success doesn’t just happen. For creative talent to get in and get on in the sector, it needs to be nurtured from the ground up, with the right opportunities provided for people to stand out from the crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For too long, talented people from West Yorkshire have been forced to look outside of our region to forge a sustainable career. That’s not just performers, it’s the people behind the scenes who work tirelessly, day in and day out, to make things happen. Our venues continue to exist on a knife-edge, with beloved community spaces closing their doors each week, taking the jobs and opportunities to perform with them. We must protect these vital spaces.

That’s why I’ve just launched the brand-new West Yorkshire Music Network – a game changing partnership with Leeds Conservatoire, Come Play With Me, and CREATEBritain - which is open to everyone who works in the music industry, or wants to.

Tracy Brabin is the Mayor of West Yorkshire. PIC: James Hardisty

In this ferociously competitive industry, it can be hard for a single voice to make itself heard and receive the attention it deserves. So sharing insight, creating opportunities and collaborating is going to open doors for people. It’s going to give them better access to jobs, training, connections, mentorship and funding opportunities to break down barriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is just one of the initiatives that we’ve launched to support and grow the creative industries through our ‘You Can Make It Here’ campaign. We’re helping freelancers and microbusinesses with masterclasses to grow and succeed, alongside skills training for underrepresented groups to break into the screen industries and financial support for venues to become more accessible for disabled audiences and artists.

The pandemic was an incredibly difficult time for the music sector and our wider creative industries. They were the first to shut down, the last to open up, and Government support for self-employed freelancers paled in comparison to those in full time employment.

After a 30 year career as an actor and writer, I know how misunderstood our creative industries can be. But I also know their profound worth. £125bn to the UK economy. Catalysts for the profound regeneration of run-down areas. And a beacon of pride and happiness in our communities. Now, backed by the powers and funding of devolution, we’ve been doing everything we can to help them to not only survive, but thrive. I’ve invested a total of £13m into this sector since I was elected Mayor in 2021, because I know that culture isn’t just a ‘nice to have’ – it drives economic growth, inward investment and job creation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To capitalise on the burning promise of our region, we’re boosting skills to match the growing number of opportunities for talented people to make it in West Yorkshire. We’ve attracted the likes of Channel 4, EMI and Brit School, who are investing in our region because they recognise our passion and potential.

The North’s creative industries employ over 100,000 people and contribute over £10bn a year to the UK economy, with the potential to add billions more.

Everyone deserves the chance to get the skills and opportunities they need to pursue their passion in life, without having to move elsewhere. So by working together, and by continuing to shine a light on the challenges, we will create more opportunities for creative talent to thrive in the North.

This is our time.