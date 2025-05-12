Curbing immigration is all well and good but how will the Government deal with staffing shortages in care?

Leaders

For too long the issue of immigration has been allowed to spiral out of control. No Government has been able to get on top of the challenge of balancing the needs of the population here with those of people wanting to genuinely enter Britain for the betterment of themselves and the nation.

It is high time that the Government grasped the nettle and tackled immigration head-on. Not through gimmicks and rhetoric but through calculated, meaningful policies.

The public has repeatedly said it wants to curb immigration numbers but it has not got that. It isn’t just simply a case of ‘stopping the boats’.

It is therefore commendable that the Prime Minister is willing to acknowledge concerns of the electorate, saying that the UK risks becoming an “island of strangers” without controls on immigration.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during a press conference on the Immigration White Paper. PIC: Ian Vogler/PA Wireplaceholder image
The PM has promised to “tighten up” all elements of the system including plans to stop foreign recruitment of care workers.

However, that begs the question, who is going to replace the overseas care workers?

The care sector, in particular, is struggling to recruit and retain staff with still no fix in sight for social care.

If the Government wants to cut the number of overseas care workers, then it needs to make a career in the sector appealing to young people here. As it stands, that is simply not the case. Even those who do choose to pursue a career in care often leave.

While it is clear that there needs to be curbs on immigration, the order that the Government is approaching the issue puts it at risk of repeating mistakes of the past.

