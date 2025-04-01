Cutting funding for Yorkshire's national parks is a false economy - Andrew Vine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The magnificent vistas, the hills rolling away as far as the eye can see, the big open skies – they are nature’s gifts to us all, and we’re blessed to have them.

Millions of others feel the same, I’m sure. The happy faces to be seen all over our two national parks on any sunny day are proof of that. These are places cherished for generations and in the front rank of the greatest natural treasures in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which raises the question of why successive governments have undermined them while paying lip-service to safeguarding the environment.

Bolton Abbey and the footbridge over the River Wharfe in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. PIC: Tony Johnson

Their attitudes toward the parks have fallen into two categories over the past decade-and-a-half - at best a grudging acknowledgement that looking after them costs money, and at worst a cavalier disregard for their upkeep.

Regrettably – but not surprisingly – the current government appears to hold the latter view by cutting funding still further.

A nine per cent reduction is looming, which would be bad enough in itself, but when taken in addition to relentless cuts since 2010 is savage. Over those 15 years, funding for England’s 10 national parks has been cut by 50 per cent in real terms while costs have risen relentlessly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest cut is a watershed moment. It is impossible to imagine the parks being cared for as well as they should be if their budgets have been slashed so drastically.

No organisation, whether public or private, could be expected to maintain the same standards on half the money, so what does the government believe will be the consequences?

It is unsurprising that a further cut is being imposed by Labour, since this appears to be yet another demonstration of its unfathomable disdain – maybe even animosity – towards the countryside.

That’s to be seen in punitive inheritance taxes which will bankrupt family farms, the axing of subsidies for nature-friendly agriculture and a determination to build on greenbelt land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looked at in that context, it was entirely predictable that the government would take even more from the parks’ already diminished resources.

But even if none of us are surprised at that, we should still be angry at what it could mean for them and the 80m visitors a year they accommodate.

Last week, the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority warned of a crisis in funding and possible redundancies.

Days earlier, a similar warning came from its counterpart in Dartmoor, where the chief executive floated the prospect of charging for entry to the park, or the introduction of “hiking licences” for walkers, as operated by other countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The notion of having to pay to walk in the countryside that belongs not only to the nation, but to all of us as citizens, is abhorrent. It should be equally unpalatable to the government, but Dartmoor’s warning needs to be taken seriously.

The people who look after national parks are not alarmists, but realists. They know if the government is refusing to fund them properly, the money is going to have to come from somewhere.

Labour, especially, ought to be extremely uncomfortable about being the government that plunges them into the worst financial crisis in their history.

It was Clement Attlee’s post-war government that established national parks, and the party tends to get a lump in its throat and become misty-eyed about that great prime minister’s achievements and legacy. Jeopardising the parks’ future should sit very awkwardly with his political descendants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even given the shaky state of the nation’s finances, the government should at the very least abandon the cut to funding. Freezing budgets for the parks at their current level would only amount to the best of a bad job, but that is better than making matters worse for these special places.

Compared to the massive welfare budgets being targeted for cuts, the costs of national parks are relatively trifling. Sparing them from further reductions would not make a significant difference to the country’s balance sheet.