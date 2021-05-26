D-Day veterans and our enduring debt to these national heroes – The Yorkshire Post says

This proud member of the East Yorkshire Regiment was, until his death, one of the last survivors from the flotilla of landing craft that successfully captured Sword Beach. He ended the war on VE Day, just outside Bremen in Germany before being sent to Egypt and was demobbed in December 1946.
Yet, just as the passing of Harry Patch, the last Tommy, prompted a new-found awareness about the country’s debt to those who fought in the Great War, the same is also applicable to the Second World War and the modesty of men like Douglas Parker who redefined the meaning of heroism in the name of liberty – and our freedom.
Our duty, by contrast and way of comparison, is far humbler – to remember such heroes and honour their service as time catches up with them.
And we will.
