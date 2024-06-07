D-Day: We must all pause and give thanks to the golden generation that fought for our freedom - Bill Carmichael

It shows members of the 48th Royal Marine Commando clambering off landing craft at Juno Beach, near the village of Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer, around about dawn on the morning of June 6.

The allies had hoped and planned for calm weather, but that morning was marked by strong winds and rough seas, which could have spelt disaster for the biggest land invasion in history.

Of course there are lots of incredible photographs of those landings, and the savage battle that followed as troops from more than 13 allied nations, but primarily from the UK, US and Canada, struggled to establish a beachhead in Nazi occupied France.

D-Day veterans at the statue of Field Marshal Montgomery during the Spirit of Normandy Trust service in Coleville-Montgomery, France. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

But what makes this particular photograph stand out for me is the character right at the centre of the image, one of 156,000 troops landing by sea and air on five beachheads during the allied operation. This man is not in the first flush of youth, and is in his thirties, or perhaps even his forties.

He appears to be wearing Harry Potter style spectacles and is splashing through the rough sea, soaked from the waist down, weighed down by heavy packs, and delicately carrying his rifle in his right hand just above the waves.

There is a look of intense concentration - or perhaps sheer terror - on his face. He is as far away from the image of a rough, tough military man as it is possible to imagine. He appears as though he would be more at home as a filing clerk working in the town hall, or a junior manager in an insurance company.

Yet here he is playing his part, or “doing his bit” as they would have said back then, in one of the most consequential and violent battles in modern history.

And that image says a lot to me about what it means to be British. Unlike Germany, Russia or Japan, we have never been a militaristic society.

We are more, as Napoleon, another tyrant who tried to dominate Europe described us, a nation of shopkeepers.

Although it sounds a contradiction, the British forces who helped to defeat fascism were largely a “civilian military”. By the end of 1939 more than 1.5 million men had been conscripted into the British armed forces. When called on to defend their country, the baker, the plumber, and the coal merchant all went off to “do their bit”, and sadly many of them never returned.

But the achievements of that generation are little short of astonishing. They stepped off those landing craft 80 years ago to face battle hardened, well-equipped and well dug-in enemy forces. Some were cut down by a hail of machine gun fire before they reached dry land.

The objective on that very first day for the British Second Army was to capture the city of Caen, about 10 miles inland. It didn’t go according to plan. Instead what followed was six weeks of vicious fighting as the German Panzergruppe West put up fierce resistance that cost many military and civilian lives and saw the virtual destruction of the entire city.

But by the end of August 1944 allied troops had crossed the River Seine and shortly afterwards Paris was liberated from the Nazis.

Hitler’s forces were in retreat, and less than a year later the Nazi military leaders signed an unconditional surrender.

The British Normandy Memorial at Ver-Sur-Mer records the names of more than 22,000 servicemen and women under British command who died during the Battle of Normandy, including nationals of more than 30 different countries.

A few miles east along the coast at Courseulles-sur-Mer you will find the Juno Beach Centre, which commemorates the Canadian contribution to the success of D-Day.

Further west there is the very moving American Cemetery, which contains the graves of more than 9,000 military dead, killed in vicious fighting on Omaha Beach. Many of them were little more than boys who had never ventured further than their home town before being shipped halfway across the world to give their lives for the liberation of Europe.

And it is worth it for us all to pause for a moment, in the midst of this election campaign, to give thanks to that golden generation, sadly fast disappearing, who sacrificed so much so today’s generation could live in peace and freedom.