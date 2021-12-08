Dame Diana Johnson deserving of the honour - The Yorkshire Post says

Diana Johnson. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Dame Diana has been Labour MP for Hull North since 2005 and worked tirelessly for the constituency ever since.

Hence she had received the honour for charitable and political service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Included in her work was a campaign for a full inquiry – which has since started and is continuing – into the contaminated blood scandal, one which has affected numerous people across the region and nationally.

Hull, meanwhile, is a city which has at times been on the receiving end of unfair criticisms and sometimes suffers an unjust reputation.

While this has, thankfully, been corrected somewhat since its year as the UK City of Culture in 2017, for example, its great people are a source of pride for Yorkshire.

Dame Diana Johnson, who so deserves the title, is as shining example.