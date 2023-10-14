Dark Sky Reserve status is a cause for celebration at region’s national parks - The Yorkshire Post says

The majesty of Yorkshire’s national parks extends beyond just the stunning vistas visible during the day.

A walker looks up into the night sky above Twistleton Scar in The Yorkshire Dales National Park. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

As autumn turns into winter and the nights draw in the skies will give up the secret above the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors.

And this year stargazers will be in for a treat as a partial lunar eclipse will coincide with Yorkshire's Dark Skies Fringe Festival.

Both national parks are designated an International Dark Sky Reserve, highlighting the importance of these places to the region. Only 21 places worldwide have received this recognition for unrivalled access to night skies. Yorkshire's two national parks were awarded reserve status in 2020. This in itself is a great achievement.

The fringe festival, which runs from October 27 to November 5, will feature painting activities, opportunities to spot nocturnal wildlife, and special steam train runs. While there are also main headline events to look forward to in February.

Events such as these are a timely reminder to people both in the region and beyond of how blessed Yorkshire is to be home to two national parks.

Coinciding with the half term holidays, the festival is also an opportunity to help young people learn about nature and the skies above.

