David Beckham should learn from The Archers instead of Ed Sheeran about adapting to country life: Sarah Todd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newly knighted former footballer Sir David Beckham is having a fantastic 2025.

Not only has he received one of the highest honours in the land, he is to follow in our King and Queen’s footsteps and guest-edit an edition of Country Life magazine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A photograph of the new Sir David, accompanying the announcement about his temporary tenure of the editor’s desk, shows him as every inch the country squire, right down to the antler-topped walking stick he is leaning on.

Ed Sheeran and David Beckham together during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images)

Separately, news has filtered through that he has won the latest battle with neighbours regarding his Oxfordshire country property. Planners have given the nod to a new barn despite some local grumblings.

One villager, who didn’t mention the former footballer by name, wrote to the council to express frustration about the number of celebrities moving to the countryside and then changing it.

‘Why do famous people move out to the country and then clutter up their land with endless buildings and make silly alterations? It makes no sense,’ the disgruntled local enquired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has a point. Some neighbours of famous singer Ed Sheeran, for example, have dubbed his country residence ‘Sheeranville’ after changes made since buying up a string of neighbouring properties and land near the area of Suffolk where he grew up.

Features that he is reported to have added to his estate include a chapel with a 25ft tower, a pub, a tree house, underground music, tunnels, an outdoor kitchen, sculptures, a walled kitchen garden and an entertainment area with a hot tub and fire pit. The most recent controversy has centred around a wildlife pond that some neighbours have alleged is being used as a swimming pool.

Those of us who have grown up in the countryside can all name salt of the earth farming families who have struggled to get planning permission to build a new house or convert a barn for a newly married son or daughter working on the land.

Meanwhile, so many developments in the countryside seem to be sneaked through the back door. Caravans parked up on a pony paddock or two so often serving as the precursor to full planning permission for a far from in keeping residence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rural areas are under threat like at no time in our history. From solar panels to wealthy investors, to planning departments that are so often run by people who don’t have a clue about agriculture. Or they share the politics of envy of our new Labour government, dismissing farming families as nothing more than a nuisance. A sector of society that can’t be made extinct soon enough.

The gaping chasms in our countryside are ignored at our peril. In the blink of an eye of winter turning to the middle of summer, the damage done will be impossible to reverse. In another decade, as family farms and parcels of land are sold off to pay Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s

inheritance tax, born and bred locals will be a thing of the past.

Explaining why this matters is easier said than done. Rather than red-headed reporters jumping up and down, there is a new phrase - social value - which does the job much more effectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s all about putting a value on the silent contribution farming families make to rural communities. From allowing a field to be used for a village fete, to using a tractor to clear snowy roads or fallen trees, to having the generations worth of knowledge to know about flooding patterns and so-on. These social contributions silently made for hundreds of years now urgently need to be highlighted.

Let’s celebrate the traditional sorts who have let church congregations and village halls park free of charge on their land. The families who have been allowing local children to come and bottle feed lambs for as long as anybody can remember.

In short, the sort of farmer that David Archer is portrayed as in the long-running BBC radio drama The Archers. Whenever the Ambridge community is in need David is there. Be it providing some muscle or, as regular listeners will know, Lakey Hill to light celebratory beacons on free use of his diversification of a wedding venue for community events in need.