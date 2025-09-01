Dealing with cancer for a second time has been tough - but having support has given me hope: Sammy Burrow

I’m Sammy. I’m 56 and live near Holmfirth with my husband and our dog. We’ve got two grown-up children. In 2010, I was diagnosed with primary lobular breast cancer. I had a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and ten years of hormone treatment. This triggered an early menopause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a challenging time enduring the treatment and menopause whilst working with two young children, but I got through it and knew that the treatment would eventually finish.

Then in September 2023, the cancer came back.

It was found almost by accident. I’d gone to my GP for something else, and they decided to rule out any link to breast cancer. After scans and a biopsy – which was very delicate due to the area – I was told the cancer had returned. It was in my peritoneum, bones, and near my ovary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy Burrow shares her story

I’d had no obvious symptoms, except I felt tired and thought I looked pale.

I have secondary (metastatic) breast cancer now. It’s treatable but currently incurable — and that hit hard.

I’m currently on my first line of endocrine and hormone treatment and I receive IV bone-strengthening drugs. It took time to get the dosage right.

One of the symptoms I experience is fatigue — and it can be overwhelming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s like having the flu in every part of your body. It can affect not just my energy, but my thinking too.

But I have been stable for nearly two years now. It is good to know that there are other potential treatments out there for me and trials for new drugs or combinations that could be suitable if and when the cancer changes.

I’ve since retired early. I was a SEND teacher and loved my job.

That’s been a huge adjustment — I miss working and the sense of purpose it gave me. But I’m learning new ways to fill my time and reconnect with who I am.

One thing that’s helped massively is finding support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I came across Make 2nds Count through Maggie’s West Yorkshire and joined the Make 2nds Count Patient Summit online.

It helped me to understand what it meant to live with secondary breast cancer and how I can be my own advocate.

The information, the community, the stories — they gave me hope.

Since then, I’ve become an ambassador for the charity, abseiled to raise funds, and in September I’m setting up a Make 2nds Count Tea Chat support group in Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve got three hospitals nearby, but no local secondary breast cancer support group. I want to offer a safe space to people where you can laugh, cry, talk treatment — and know you’re not alone. To give people hope.

Yes, some days are hard. There’s sadness, there’s fear — and it’s important to process those things.

But I don’t want to spend too much of my time dwelling on that or chasing a bucket list.

Instead, I choose to spend time with the people I love, doing things that matter to me most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For now, I feel lucky. My treatment is keeping me stable. And I’m trying to live with the cancer — not against it.

Sammy Burrow is an ambassador for Maggie’s. To find out more about the monthly Huddersfield Tea & Chat support group at Legends Cafe