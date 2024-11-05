Decline in reading for enjoyment should be a major cause for concern - The Yorkshire Post says
It is disappointing to see the National Literacy Trust (NLT) warn that children’s reading is at a “crisis” point.
The number of young people who say they enjoy reading has fallen significantly in the past year – especially among boys, according to the charity.
Only 34.6 per cent of children and young people aged between eight and 18 said they enjoyed reading in their free time in 2024, compared with 43.4 per cent in 2023.
Reading for enjoyment may not be the same as reading for educational purposes but there are many benefits that can be derived from young people reading. It improves comprehension, unlocks creativity and provides them with much needed communication skills.
Unfortunately, all too often reading is underestimated. And if this research is anything to go by, future generations will only be poorer for a drop in reading during free time.
This isn’t just about under 18s either. Older people should be encouraged to also spend free time reading. It can not only be an enriching experience but also help people with their mental wellbeing.
The NLT is right to call for the Government to take urgent action on the decline in reading for enjoyment.