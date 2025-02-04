Delaying the final decision on Doncaster Sheffield Airport funding is the right thing to do until risks are robustly assessed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, delaying the final decision on the use of £105m of devolution funding until the summer is the right thing to do.

A report to Mayor Oliver Coppard has highlighted the “significant risks” connected to the plan.

It is important that independent advice is sought as the scheme carries an “inherent and equally significant financial risk to the public sector”.

An empty car park in front of the closed Doncaster Sheffield Airport in South Yorkshire.

This move should not be viewed with disappointment but rather as evidence that local leaders are approaching the situation with financial probity.

When this much public money is at stake, there is little option but to approach with caution.

This newspaper has long championed the potential of DSA and continues to believe, alongside many campaigners, that it could play a significant role in regenerating that part of the county.

But there are countless examples of public money being thrown at projects with laudable ambitions, that ultimately fail to deliver value for money.

Those behind Fly Doncaster, the council-owned company that will manage the airport, need only look across to Teesside International Airport. It was sold to Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen’s Tees Valley Combined Authority by DSA owners Peel Group in 2019. Yet it has reported a £6.6m loss.

Given the likely delay to the reopening of the airport, it is important that local leaders are transparent every step of the way.