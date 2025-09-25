Delivering Northern Powerhouse Rail is the way for the Government to show it’s serious about growth
The Government faces a test of its resolve. Does Labour want to fight the next General Election on a platform of what could have been delivered or what it has started to deliver.
It was elected on a promise of change. And this is the sort of change that the North hoped for.
There is no better way for Labour to draw a line between itself and the official Opposition, the Tories, as well as the unofficial opposition, Reform, than by promising to deliver high speed rail across the North. The Tories had nothing but rhetoric to offer the North and Reform has already said it is not interested in North Powerhouse Rail (NPR).
Even detractors of HS2 see benefit in connecting the region through Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR). If the Government is serious about supercharging growth then it would throw its weight behind NPR. Business leaders have shown a real appetite for high speed rail in the region and the opportunities that it brings.
South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard’s new Growth Plan Vision is a testament to the sort of potential that the region has.
The Government is right to avoid the mistakes made with HS2. However, the more it delays NPR, the more confidence erodes in the project. And abandoning it outright would send a clear message that Labour is no different to the Tories when it comes to infrastructure investment in the North.
Politically, it would also leave Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer vulnerable with Mayor of Great Manchester Andy Burnham being touted as a challenger to the PM.