Depriving certain individuals of citizenship is key to keeping the country safe, that’s why we’re looking to close this loophole - Dan Jarvis

It also means I must ensure our laws protect the people of this country from those who wish to harm us.

As Security Minister, I have a responsibility to make sure our laws ensure the tools we have to tackle threats we face are fit for purpose. That they protect the people of Yorkshire and the whole of the UK from harm.

The power to deprive someone’s British citizenship on the grounds that it is conducive to the public good is an essential tool, which can be used if, for example, an individual poses a national security threat. This is never done lightly.

Security minister Dan Jarvis leaves the Cabinet Office on Whitehall, central London, following a Cobra meeting. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

These decisions are only ever taken in the most serious cases by the Home Secretary where it is in the public interest to do so because of the individual’s conduct or the threat they pose to the UK.

Having this tool however, means we can remove or keep out the most dangerous people – terrorists, extremists or criminals involved in serious and organised crime. It is a vital safeguard in an age of evolving threats, where hostile actors exploit borders and legal grey areas to undermine our safety.

Until British citizenship is removed, they can come and go freely from the UK. Deprivation is, therefore, crucial.

Right now, however, a loophole exists. Let me explain.

After careful consideration of intelligence and evidence, a dangerous person has their British citizenship taken away. They are abroad and barred from entering the UK. They appeal, the court agrees with their appeal and citizenship is reinstated. A potentially dangerous person can return to our streets immediately.

Meanwhile, if the government believes that the decision to remove their citizenship was correct – we will appeal against the court’s decision. But that person has possibly already come back to the UK and, in the government’s view, they remain a threat.

While further appeals continue, they could renounce other nationalities. This leaves it impossible, if the government’s appeal is successful, to later remove their British citizenship as it would unlawfully render them stateless.

While the law can be exploited in this way, the British public remains at risk.

This is not right. So, we’re fixing it.

Last week, we introduced a new law – the Deprivation of Citizenship Orders (Effect during Appeal) Bill – to close this loophole. When a court rules in a deprived person’s favour, this will ensure British citizenship is only reinstated after all appeals are complete – not halfway through.

The right to an appeal will always remain, but unless and until the appeal process is complete, we will not risk your safety in this way.

I've met families torn apart by extremism and terrorism. This change could be the difference, preventing another mourning family.

Protecting the UK isn't just our priority, it’s non-negotiable. Passing this law is essential.

And for communities across Yorkshire – from Barnsley to Bradford, from Sheffield to Skipton – this is about peace of mind.

It’s about ensuring that our children can grow up in safety, that our streets remain secure, and that those who seek to do us harm are never given the chance.