Devolution negotiations for Hull and East Yorkshire show why leaders need to guard against being driven by self-interest
However, attempts to offer a joint devolution deal to Hull and East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire by Labour raises questions about resistance to an all-powerful One Yorkshire settlement from the previous government.
Anne Handley, leader of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “They wanted to combine with Lincolnshire, because we are on the Humber and the Humber is vitally important, but we said no, we stood our ground, and we said no - we want to be the last part of Yorkshire.”
It is understandable why Labour chose not to re-open the negotiations on a devolution deal given the level of complexity involved. That would have set Hull and East Yorkshire further back.
The revelations from Ms Handley show the need for all leaders of devolved areas to guard against being driven by self-interest.
The Tories managed to make a mockery of their flagship levelling up policy by pitting different areas against one another.
Yorkshire is stronger together and while each corner of the region has its own devolution settlement, leaders in each respective mayoralty need to ensure that they work together for the betterment of the whole county. They must resist the temptation to treat their respective areas as fiefdoms and work collaboratively with neighbouring mayors in the region.
While many will rue the missed opportunity that One Yorkshire would have provided, all parts of the region at least will be covered with a devolution deal.
But the work is only beginning when it comes to the decentralisation of political and economic power in England.
