Angela Rayner will be in Yorkshire today to set out the details of Labour’s self-styled “devolution revolution”, with some of the key announcements already trailed to the media in advance.

The English Devolution White Paper will reportedly contain new powers for metro mayors over planning and governing services on their regional rail networks with a wider aim of developing ‘London-style’ integrated contactless travel on public transport including buses and trams.

Equally more areas will go down the path already travelled in North Yorkshire with the abolition of county and district councils in favour of new mayors and unitary authority set-ups.

But there are fair questions as to whether such measures really constitute a ‘revolution’ or are merely some extra building blocks on what was already being enacted under the previous Conservative Government.

(left to right) Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

A Sky News article has highlighted recent wise analysis by Colin Copus, Emeritus Professor of Local Politics of De Montfort University Leicester's (DMU) Local Governance Research Centre, who pointed out that England’s devolved legislative powers do no match those provided to Scotland and Wales.

He argues that English devolution has become more about how local government can grow the national economy rather than making them powerful institutions in their own right.

That has been underlined by plans to “streamline” decision-making on housebuilding proposals to make it harder for local opposition preventing schemes. While there is a logic to that given highly ambitious housebuilding targets, it also clashes with the idea that Whitehall is committed to giving powers away to local areas.

Yorkshire also exemplifies how power is being contained at a regional level, with a single Yorkshire deal knocked back in 2019 by the Tories in favour of more local mayors and Labour having no desire to alter that structure.