Devolution white paper recognises unique opportunities that exist in the region - David Skaith

Having been in office since May, and the Combined Authority formed under a year ago, we are at the start of our journey. Around us others have benefited from devolution over several years. West Yorkshire is now home to the UK’s fastest growing digital industry outside London, and South Yorkshire has attracted new investment with major manufacturers such as Boeing and McLaren, bringing in new jobs.

I want to ensure we develop our devolution plans alongside you. Since my election, I have visited and listened to communities across our region and I understand the opportunities, and barriers that exist. This White Paper shows the commitment from the government, giving us the tools to transform, connecting people to opportunities, allowing communities to thrive by understanding that we know what is right for our areas. Early success of devolution in York and North Yorkshire is evident. I have used funds to ensure that over 1,100 new homes will be built on brownfield land, over half of which will be affordable. Local authority projects have been developed and finalised and I have just announced a fund of around £600,00 to support up to 21 community projects. This is putting power back into our region, supporting, and developing projects which ensure neighbourhoods can thrive.

Work to develop our long-term growth plans, alongside our regional and national partners is underway and is supported by our Business Board, providing real world experience and local insight. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and we have companies recognised nationally and internationally. I want business to help shape policies, which will create more and better opportunities for all.

A person holds copies of the 'English Devolution White Paper' following the launch by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner in Leeds. PIC: Phil Noble/PA Wire

We shouldn’t be controlled from the top nor should politicians over 200 miles away tell us what is right for us. As mayors, we need to be able to influence government, co-designing programmes which work for the places and people we represent. Having met the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister on several occasions, I know that we have a seat at the top table. This White Paper strengthens that.

York and North Yorkshire is unique. We are the first rural, coastal and city area to devolve. The Prime Minister wants to unleash green energy, we have a big part to play. We can use our vast region to deliver our commitment to becoming a net zero region by 2034, and carbon negative by 2040 – an ambition being developed through our Routemap to Carbon Negative. Early on, we committed £10m to Net Zero projects, enabling climate action. This summer, I announced a further £10m for the Carbon Negative Challenge Fund, which aims to accelerate this transformation.

This is one of our leading propositions for our Growth Plan which will drive economic growth, create jobs, attract investment and opportunities for you. We want to make sure that everyone feels the benefits of devolution.

The government knows that for growth and an improvement in living standards to happen, Mayors need the flexibility and freedom to do what’s right for our regions. This White Paper shows that commitment.