Diana’s legacy as William and Harry unite at statue unveiling – The Yorkshire Post says

TODAY will not be the public celebration envisaged when plans were drawn up to unveil a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

By YP Comment
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 5:54 am
Charles, Prince of Wales (L) Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry attend the Heads of State ceremony in Hyde Park to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of VE Day, May 7, 1995.

Covid restrictions mean only a select handful of guests will attend the unveiling at Kensington Palace where all eyes will be on the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex – Diana’s two sons – following their much-documented acrimony.

First and foremost, however, is remembering the values of the late Princess and how she became a voice for the voiceless before her life came to such a tragic end.

The day is also about recognising the immense emotional burden that Princes William and Harry have both had to carry from such an young age – and, though not through choice, in the public spotlight. But, hopefully, it will also herald the start of a reconciliation between the two young princes – their mother would be crestfallen by how current events are overshadowing all the work they’ve done in her memory.

Princess Diana (L), Prince Harry, (C) and Prince William (R) gather for the commemorations of VJ Day, 19 August 1995, in London.

A statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, is due to be unveiled at Kensington Palace today.
