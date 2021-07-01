Diana’s legacy as William and Harry unite at statue unveiling – The Yorkshire Post says

Charles, Prince of Wales (L) Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry attend the Heads of State ceremony in Hyde Park to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of VE Day, May 7, 1995.

Covid restrictions mean only a select handful of guests will attend the unveiling at Kensington Palace where all eyes will be on the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex – Diana’s two sons – following their much-documented acrimony.

First and foremost, however, is remembering the values of the late Princess and how she became a voice for the voiceless before her life came to such a tragic end.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day is also about recognising the immense emotional burden that Princes William and Harry have both had to carry from such an young age – and, though not through choice, in the public spotlight. But, hopefully, it will also herald the start of a reconciliation between the two young princes – their mother would be crestfallen by how current events are overshadowing all the work they’ve done in her memory.

Princess Diana (L), Prince Harry, (C) and Prince William (R) gather for the commemorations of VJ Day, 19 August 1995, in London.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.