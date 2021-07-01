Diana’s legacy as William and Harry unite at statue unveiling – The Yorkshire Post says

Covid restrictions mean only a select handful of guests will attend the unveiling at Kensington Palace where all eyes will be on the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex – Diana’s two sons – following their much-documented acrimony.
First and foremost, however, is remembering the values of the late Princess and how she became a voice for the voiceless before her life came to such a tragic end.
The day is also about recognising the immense emotional burden that Princes William and Harry have both had to carry from such an young age – and, though not through choice, in the public spotlight. But, hopefully, it will also herald the start of a reconciliation between the two young princes – their mother would be crestfallen by how current events are overshadowing all the work they’ve done in her memory.
