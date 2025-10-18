Dickie Bird: A fitting farewell beckons for one of Yorkshire’s favourite sons

There will never be another Dickie Bird. His larger than life persona won admirers across the world when he was an international cricket umpire but his heart remained in Yorkshire.

Dickie stayed true to his roots and as the people of Yorkshire bid farewell to one of the region’s favourite sons, his funeral will also remain true to this mantra.

As revealed by The Yorkshire Post’s columnist Christa Ackroyd in today’s Magazine, Dickie left behind specific instructions for how he wanted his funeral to be conducted.

It’s taking place at the weekend, tomorrow at 2pm to be precise, so that more people could attend. The funeral will take place at St Mary’s, the church in the heart of the town, not far from where Dickie grew up.

Dickie Bird celebrating his 90th Birthday at Headingley Stadium in 2023. PIC: Simon Hulme

And perhaps in the most characteristic of touches, his ashes are to be divided and firstly scattered on his parents’ grave and secondly to be placed within the flat cap of the bronze statue of the former umpire.

Dickie was a man of the people. It didn’t matter whether you had a love of cricket or not, he won the public over with his warmth and humour.

And his legacy will extend beyond the years that he was alive. The Dickie Bird Foundation did great work helping young people participate in the sport of their choice.

