Dickie Bird: A fitting farewell beckons for one of Yorkshire’s favourite sons
Dickie stayed true to his roots and as the people of Yorkshire bid farewell to one of the region’s favourite sons, his funeral will also remain true to this mantra.
As revealed by The Yorkshire Post’s columnist Christa Ackroyd in today’s Magazine, Dickie left behind specific instructions for how he wanted his funeral to be conducted.
It’s taking place at the weekend, tomorrow at 2pm to be precise, so that more people could attend. The funeral will take place at St Mary’s, the church in the heart of the town, not far from where Dickie grew up.
And perhaps in the most characteristic of touches, his ashes are to be divided and firstly scattered on his parents’ grave and secondly to be placed within the flat cap of the bronze statue of the former umpire.
Dickie was a man of the people. It didn’t matter whether you had a love of cricket or not, he won the public over with his warmth and humour.
And his legacy will extend beyond the years that he was alive. The Dickie Bird Foundation did great work helping young people participate in the sport of their choice.
As Christa Ackroyd points out in her column today, people only need to look at the England men’s cricket team when it takes to the field in next month’s Ashes series and a certain Harry Brook takes to the field as vice-captain.