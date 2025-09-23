Dickie Bird came to characterise all that was great about Yorkshire, he will be missed dearly
The death of this national treasure at the age of 92 has saddened not just Yorkshire but the whole country and indeed the cricket world.
Dickie’s illustrious career as an international umpire speaks for itself. He was integrity personified, winning the admiration of players and spectators alike for his firm but fair approach to umpiring.
Just as impressive was his ability to connect with ordinary people. Dickie, despite his success, was down to earth. The fact that he was widely loved, beyond cricketing circles, is a testament to his warmth and humility.
Yorkshire has lost one of its great characters. Dickie will be missed not only by his family and friends but also those who came to know him through television.