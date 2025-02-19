Disappointing inflation figures but the real test of Government economic policy lies ahead

The Government is right to put the economy at the heart of policy. That is the sure fire way of securing public services as well as ensuring Labour’s own success at the ballot box.

While economic growth is a priority, effects on the electorate’s personal finances are crucial. At the end of the day, people will only feel that the economic plan is working, if they see more money in their pockets.

And inflation is one of the biggest issues for many households with everything becoming more and more expensive.

UK inflation jumping to its highest level for 10 months in January is a concerning sign.

A shopper in a Waitrose store. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The fact that Chancellor Rachel Reeves said her “number one mission” was getting “more pounds in pockets” after the ONS confirmed the rise in inflation, is to be welcomed. It is acknowledgement of what is important to the public.

Despite the disappointing figure, the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 3 per cent in January from 2.5 per cent in December, there has been a great deal of fabricated outrage.

These figures cannot be read in isolation. Inflation has been much higher in recent years and against this backdrop caution must be exercised against hysteria.

