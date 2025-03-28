Do we finally have a Health Secretary that gets the importance of social care? - Ismail Mulla

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Streeting suggested he will increase NHS spending on social care although he did not say by how much.

He said: “I want to spend more of our resources through social care because it delivers better outcomes for patients and better value for taxpayers.

“So I’m convinced that we can spend NHS resources more effectively through social care.”

This is a point that so many experts have been trying to drive home but their pleas have often fallen on deaf ears.

The fact that Mr Streeting is speaking the same language is a positive. In fact Professor Martin Green of Care England, which represents providers in the adult social care sector, said Mr Streeting’s comments indicated he “understands that if we are going to get an integrated health and care system, there has to be much more transfer of money between health and social care”.

No doubt promises of an extra cash injection into social care will also be welcomed by campaigners.

Improving social care is a common sense approach to solving the issues that have afflicted the NHS for so long.

Around one in seven hospital beds are taken up by people who could be cared for elsewhere, at any one time. This not only shows the gains that can be made with a better social care system but also highlights the current failings as hospitals are unable to release patients owing to a lack of care in the community.

Inadequate social care in the community also puts pressure on the NHS through increasing hospital admissions and GP visits.

An aging population means that the Government can ill-afford to just pay lip service to social care. The number of people requiring some form of social care is only likely to increase.

The social care sector has widely welcomed Mr Streeting’s comments. Kathryn Smith, chief executive of the Social Care Institute for Excellence (SCIE), said: “We welcome the recognition from the Health and Social Care Secretary that investing in social care is key to improving outcomes for people and ensuring better value for taxpayers.

“Social care has long been an untapped resource in delivering prevention, reducing pressures on the NHS, and supporting people to live well in their communities. The forthcoming 10-year NHS plan and the Casey Commission provide vital opportunities to take a truly integrated approach — one that empowers social care alongside health services.

“To achieve meaningful reform, we must move beyond short-term funding shifts and towards a properly funded social care system which is fully recognised as a partner in delivering sustainable services.”

However, this isn’t the first time in recent years that a politician has promised to fix social care. In his first speech as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson stated that his government would “fix the crisis in social care once and for all”.

His Social Care Levy came crashing down just as it was preparing to take off.

Labour finds itself in a unique position to reform healthcare. The Tories were always treading on eggshells when it came to NHS reforms. But the party that was responsible for the inception of the NHS should now aim to reform what is an ailing health service. More so, it has also led to the tax bill ballooning.

While Labour may have won over the social care sector with promises of further funding in the forthcoming 10 year plan for the NHS, support for the sector cannot come fast enough.

There has been disquiet in the sector for some time and the recent rally at Westminster that saw thousands take to the streets should be a warning to the Government.

Several social care providers talked about how the sector was on the brink of collapse. The Chancellor’s autumn budget is expected to pile on the cost for many providers.

It will cost independent care providers in England an extra £2.8bn in 2025-26 - £940m in additional National Insurance and £1.85bn in extra wage costs, according to think tank Nuffield Trust.