Donald Trump as President will bring peace to Ukraine and avoid unnecessary wars - GP Taylor

The trouble is that many involved in the deep state find a long ongoing war an attractive proposition. War is money, it is power and control, even if you don’t appear to be taking part. Arms manufacturers are making a fortune and they don’t want it to stop. This is not peace in our time, but profit at all costs.

Oil companies, aircraft makers and building firms are boosting their profits over the bodies of dead soldiers and civilians. War is also a great way of testing new munitions on living targets and developing weapons in a battlefield environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are too many stakeholders wanting to get their hands on the resources that Ukraine has to offer and a long war with Russia is what many big businesses want. No wonder, they don’t want peace.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally. PIC: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Back in the dark days when the war first started, Boris Johnson allegedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to break off talks with Russia because the West wasn’t ready for the war to end.

How could the West not be ready for the war to end? Surely, any sane and rational leader would want a war to be over as soon as possible?

Strange that Western leaders would be willing to allow thousands of young lives on both sides to be thrown into the meat grinder that is modern warfare. The collateral damage of dead and injured children doesn’t seem to be enough to make Johnson, Biden, Sunak, Macron and now Starmer push for peace. By doing nothing, they are culpable in the deaths of thousands of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trouble is that those who are pulling their strings don’t want the war to end. What is never said in the media is that this is a fight for all the hidden riches that are beneath Ukrainian soil.

Ukraine harbours some of the world’s largest reserves of coal, titanium, and iron ore. There is also an abundance of untapped lithium worth tens of trillions of dollars.

The US demand for lithium is growing rapidly whilst at the same time secure supplies of lithium are becoming more difficult to find. America wants to get away from buying Chinese lithium needed in EV production and sees Ukraine as a future source. If Ukraine had nothing to offer, then America would have no interest in this war.

I believe Trump is the man that has the skill and business acumen to sort this out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Trump said; “They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done — I’ll have that done in 24 hours.”

Whatever you think about Trump, he is a politician that gets things done and has what’s best for America at the heart of everything. I don’t think he is a cynical politician spewing yet another soundbite. His legacy to the world is what motivates him and he wants to be seen as a strong and powerful peacemaker.

He knows that even though Ukraine has a lot to offer, the balance sheet is sliding into the red. Far more American money is being pumped into the country without a firm deal that it is going to get repaid. Trump hates a bad deal and he believes that the EU isn’t paying its way and that NATO countries should contribute more.

The Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán said following a recent meeting with Trump, “I am more than convinced that in the likely outcome of the victory of President Trump, the proportion of the financial burden between the US and the EU will significantly change to the EU’s disadvantage when it comes to the financial support of Ukraine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under a Trump presidency, Western governments will soon realise that having a proxy war with Russia is expensive and that it can no longer be used as a live fire exercise for British troops embedded on the battlefield.

Trump promises to bring peace to the world. He talks openly about the mess the USA has created around the world in creating conflicts and how he wants to rectify this.

Under Trump, the world will see less American involvement in regime change and unlike Biden and Obama, it will not be an administration that goes looking for war.

He has also promised to get rid of ‘woke’ policies in the American armed forces and wants to see a tougher military. That will put countries off making war. They will know that Trump means business and won’t rely on proxy warfare. American boots would be on the ground immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet, the greatest thing that Trump has to offer is that he likes to make friends with powerful people. He is not afraid of talking to Putin or Kim Jong-Un, something that would make Starmer go weak at the knees in fear. If anyone can bring peace, it is Donald Trump.