Doncaster Sheffield Airport can be a key cornerstone of levelling up - The Yorkshire Post says

That’s not just in the eyes of civic leaders such as the Mayor of South Yorkshire, Oliver Coppard, but also potential investors.

The Mayor claims that there are credible investors interested in taking over the airport.

It adds to pressure on the current owner Peel Group, which doesn’t believe aviation activity on the site is “commercially viable”, to sell up.

However, it is thought to be reluctant to sell or lease the site.

If the region’s levelling up ambitions are to be realised then not only saving DSA but realising its full potential would send the right course of action.

Even the Prime Minister is aware of the need for thriving regional airports, putting the Transport Secretary onto the DSA case “to make sure we do protect this airport and we protect vital infrastructure and connectivity that helps our economy to grow”.

The airport could be a key cornerstone of the levelling up agenda, making a sizable economic contribution to the region.

Connecting it to the East Coast Mainline with a spur would demonstrate real ambition.

It’s not just about the commercial flights the airport can offer but also the potential as a freight hub.