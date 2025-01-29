Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been a victim of net zero ideology and party politics - Nick Fletcher

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An illustration of ideology and party politics is in the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) and the forthcoming announcement regarding Heathrow's third runway.

In 2017, our current Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, presented DSA as the ‘Jewel in the Crown’ of South Yorkshire. By 2019, she was the first Mayor to declare a climate emergency, but her support for the airport seemed hypocritical to her Net Zero allies, who champion a one-sided view of sustainability, never including jobs.

Her enthusiasm for DSA dwindled. It meant Doncaster Council turned down an offer for a 20 per cent stake for £20m in DSA and a seat on its board in 2021, and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) failed to approve a £20m loan for its expansion in 2022.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport pictured in 2022.

Peel, who owned the airport, closed DSA, resulting in a loss of thousands of jobs. This loss appears driven by an adherence to Net Zero ideology where jobs, family livelihoods and the Doncaster economy plays second fiddle.

Ironically, regional airports are more environmentally friendly. They reduce travel distances for locals, allow for smoother take-offs and landings, and eliminate planes circling, all of which cut down on fuel consumption. Moreover, they stimulate local economies, creating good jobs locally and lessening the need for lengthy commutes. They also reduce the next generation's flight to the south of England to find jobs.

But is it too late for our beloved DSA? I hope not but given the £100m cost to get it back up and running, and concerns from the Government’s recent Subsidy Advice Unit (SAU) report, it certainly raises critical questions for Doncaster’s taxpayers.

If the airport reopened, it would be beneficial if Heathrow’s third runway didn’t. Perhaps this time, ideology could work in favour of the North. Regrettably, no. The one occasion where Ed Miliband could really assist his constituents, he decided not to and has declared he will not oppose the third runway at Heathrow.

This is a prime example of party politics at play. Why? Because he understands that one of the best ways to support Labour’s Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, out of her self-imposed predicament is to not obstruct any major infrastructure developments. He is not focused on distributing wealth across the nation for the benefit of his constituency. Instead, he prioritises party loyalty, complicating any potential reopening of DSA and salvaging the career of one of his cabinet members.

So, why do places like Doncaster receive such poor representation from Labour?

It's simple - our votes are taken for granted. Many top positions often go to Labour MPs from regions like Doncaster. As the saying goes, ‘you can put a red rosette on a donkey, and they will still vote for it’.

In Doncaster, we have been led by such individuals - who prioritise careers over communities. It never seems to matter how little they contribute to the area. Come election time, they knock on doors making grand promises, thanking everyone for their votes, then retreat to their careers and elite circles.

Returning to DSA, our mayor, who wouldn't invest £20m in DSA in 2021, is now willing to inject £100m of local taxpayers’ money into it in 2025. Why? An upcoming election perhaps? Will she request contributions from Labour colleagues in Rotherham, Barnsley, and Sheffield? No. Will she demand repayment from Labour colleague, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, for the money Doncaster has contributed towards Sheffield trams? No. Why? The grip of party politics. The result is we pay £100m for what could have been achieved with £20m a few years ago, and she dares to ask for votes in May again.

Solutions are needed now though. I would insist all four local councils receive their fair share of the £900m government-funding allocated to Oliver Coppard for South Yorkshire’s economic development. No preferential treatment for his trams; let’s divide it equitably.

Secondly, I would demand a refund from Sheffield for the money Doncaster residents have paid into their tram system over the past 30 years.

Thirdly, if our mayor insists on referring to Doncaster Airport as South Yorkshire Airport, she should ensure all three councils contribute to it since they would all benefit.

Lastly, I would call for all 14 local MPs to write to the government or the Prime Minister asking them to reject the third runway at Heathrow and to support the levelling-up initiative started by Boris Johnson in 2019.

If these actions are taken, our airport could once again be the jewel it was once celebrated as.