Donor row shows the worst of Westminster as parties descend into playground politics

THE disconnect between Westminster and the rest of the country is never more acutely evident than when it comes to donations given to and accepted by political parties.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria accepted donations of clothing so they could “look their best” to represent the UK.

Shadow Home Secretary James Cleverly accused the Prime Minister of “hypocrisy” after he was alleged to have broken parliamentary rules by failing to declare donations of clothing for his wife within the designated time limit.

However, Mr Cleverly refusing to rule out accepting future donations from businessman Frank Hester, who reportedly suggested Labour MP Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria, on day three of the Betfred St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse. PIC: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

This is a textbook example of playground politics. Neither party has the higher ground; both can be accused of hypocrisy.

Sir Keir spent a lot of time in Opposition promising probity. The ordinary voter will see these revelations about donations and surmise that all Westminster politicians have their snouts in the same trough. Gifts from Labour donor Lord Alli were not initially declared in the register of MPs’ interests.

At the same time the Tories continue to show that they have not learned lessons from the humiliation they suffered at the last general election.