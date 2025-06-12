Don't cut councillors out of planning decisions - give them better training: Jayne Dowle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I say this with respect to the many local councillors who do know one end of a planning drawing from the other, who work hard for their constituents and will be rightly angry that Labour is planning to strip them of their right to sit on planning committees.

The government wants to dispense with local councillors vetoing alterations to private homes, minor commercial projects and smaller housing developments (currently delineated as up to nine properties outside London).

Under the proposals, whether such schemes could go ahead or not would be decided by professional planning officials ‘in all cases’.

Councillors aren't always well-equipped to make complex planning decisions, argues Jayne Dowle (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

It’s reported that ministers would also like to apply similar rules to developments of between 10 and 50 homes in ‘larger conurbations’, acknowledging that this ‘would mean very few residential development applications in some areas could be scrutinised by committee’. The start of a slippery slope and all that.

Counting local councillors amongst friends and acquaintances, I can see why planning committee colleagues will be absolutely up in arms. It’s a total reversal of a long-held democratic process.

Whilst the vast majority of planning applications are granted without recourse to wider scrutiny, any application considered controversial, significant or subject to a certain number of public objections will be ‘called in’ to committee for decision instead of being decided by a delegated individual planning officer.

That’s when the fun can really start. I’ve spoken to many architects and planning consultants driven to frustration by councillors to-ing and fro-ing.

Again, with respect to all the excellent local elected members out there, it’s well-known that in general, councillors still tend to be at the older end of the demographic, more conservative with a small ‘c’, and less diverse than the population at large. And too often, they like the sound of their own voice and the thrill of invoking points of order rather too much. They are also, especially in these tumultuous times of local elections, super-mindful of keeping the voters happy. This unhappy mixture of factors does not necessarily make them the best people to judge.

One point made in defence of councillors on planning committees is that without them, all manner of ugly developments will be agreed. The counter-argument to this is that even with councillors in place there are many developments already built that are over-dense, badly-designed, and take little into account regarding their impact on local infrastructure.

The government, of course, is committed to a total root and branch re-think of the planning system in order to further its aim of building 1.5m new homes in the next five years.

You can see why the prospect of miring development after development in planning debate frightens them. Potentially, these reforms would hold the power to unlock thousands of homes on smaller sites, and quickly.

As Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister, told The Times last month he wants to get councillors out of ‘swathes’ of planning applications, saying that this would ‘increase the certainty and speed at which planning decisions are made’. Councillors could focus on ‘the biggest, most controversial applications’, Pennycock argued.

Yet, removing councillors almost entirely from the mix is a hasty step. The plan would be to put all decision-making in the hands of senior planning officers instead.

However, as Robbie Calvert of the Royal Town Planning Institute told reporters, every council would need a strong chief planning officer for that to work.

The big problem no-one is really mentioning is the serious lack of planning officers. Many local councils face difficulties in recruitment and retention. Figures suggest 25 per cent of the planning workforce left their jobs between 2013 and 2020.

Many have already departed the public sector to go into private consultancy, with 20 per cent of officers are preparing to leave in the next two years. The result? Only one in 10 councils in England has a fully staffed planning department.

Sir Keir Starmer has promised funding for 300 new graduates to the planning officer profession, but this makes little sense.