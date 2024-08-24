Drawing a bath or taking a shower? The confusing language of cleanliness - Ian McMillan

Some toff was getting ready for his ablutions and the sentence read ‘My manservant was just drawing my bath.’

Eh? Surely the toff was rich enough to afford a real bath and didn’t need his butler to sketch one on a sheet of A4?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Was the bath some kind of temporary one that only existed on waterproof paper that could be thrown away after use? It was baffling. It was bath-baffling.

Ian McMillan

Eventually, of course, I worked out that it meant the bath was being run, and ever since then I’ve often thought about the language of baths and showers and how, in many ways, they refresh the language that we use every day as though they’re being written in steam on a bathroom window.

To have a bath ‘drawn’ suggests a slow experience that will lead to a relaxing, half-submerged time, possibly with a copy of the Yorkshire Post in your hands as you loll in the water.

To ‘run’ a bath suggests a long process, perhaps not quite as long as the drawing of a bath, that will end up with creation of a comfortable inland sea, perhaps populated by floating ducks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other hand, the language of the shower is much more active and in some ways much more aggressive.

A character in a film I was watching said he was going to ‘grab a shower’ as though the shower was running past and he was going to catch it before it escaped.

My son, the other day, said he was going to ‘jump’ in the shower and I’m sure he didn’t mean it literally because he might have slipped on the floor but the idea of jumping in the shower suggests that you’re fitting the shower into a busy schedule, that somehow you’re going to jump into the shower mucky and jump out of it again clean at the other side, making sure you don’t go sliding away in the process.

One place where the language of baths and the language of showers meet is, of course, the word ‘take’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People take baths and they take showers. ‘Take’ is such an active word which suggests that you’re splashing wildly in the bath and singing loudly in shower.

On the other hand, sometimes you can ‘take’ a shower and ‘have’ a bath, and ‘have’ suggests something less splashy than ‘take’.

Yes, you’re right, the words we use to describe the task of keeping ourselves clean are endlessly fascinating.

I suppose the bath/shower language interface is perhaps connected to the time of day you have a shower or a bath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m a good test case for this because I have a shower every morning and a bath every night.

There’s a joke here about the bloke who had a bath every other Friday night whether he needed one or not, but it’s true that many years ago people only got bathed once a week and I can vividly remember my dad washing his hair in washing-up liquid rather than that there new-fangled shampoo.

In the morning I jump into the shower and I sing; in the evening I run my bath and I splash.

Somehow the shower gets me ready for the day and somehow the bath gets me ready to go to bed. And during the day I’ve bathed in language and been showered by words…