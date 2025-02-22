Drax powering data centres is the sort of circular thinking that is greatly needed
It is the sort of circular thinking that this country desperately needs as it heads into a technological future that is being threatened by climate change.
The Drax power station currently has four biomass generating units and produces about 4 per cent of Britain's power and 9 per cent of its renewable electricity.
Last month the Government approved its planning application to convert two biomass units to use carbon capture.
That leaves scope for a sizable data centre proposition to be powered by the plant. The devil will be in the detail, with Drax expected to reveal more in its annual report next week.
However, in its last trading update, Drax said: “The growing demand for 24/7 power to meet the needs of data centres represents a potential opportunity for generators like Drax.
“Drax has received positive engagement with data centre providers in relation to the potential to co-locate a data centre with biomass generation and Drax continues to explore such opportunities.”
Given the obvious need to get ahead when it comes to frontier technologies, it would be eminently sensible to start building meaningful infrastructure using the knowledge and industrial expertise that exist here.
The current Government and the one before it both acknowledged the need to get ahead when it comes to technology such as artificial intelligence (AI).
And the greenlight given to the new £10bn AI data centre in Northumberland, which will become one of Europe's biggest AI data centres, is recognition of the need to develop the infrastructure of the future.
