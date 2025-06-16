Dream of a 'Northern Super Region' can become a reality through mayors, money and rail masterplan: David Prescott

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But if I wanted to head 200 miles south to London, I could get a direct Hull Trains service and arrive five minutes earlier.

This stark disparity exemplifies the deep-rooted infrastructure imbalance between the North and South. Despite being closer, major northern cities are poorly connected by rail – a persistent drag on the North’s potential.

Twenty-one years ago, my father John Prescott helped develop The Northern Way – a strategy to close the then £30 billion economic output gap between the North and South of England.

David Prescott says further fiscal devolution to the North is needed.

The Northern Way built on the strengths of three Regional Development Agencies (RDAs) covering the North West, Yorkshire and the North East. These were set up by Labour in 1997 and focused on boosting enterprise, transport, innovation, and employment.

RDAs delivered £3 in economic benefits for every £1 invested, according to a 2009 National Audit Office report – outperforming many central government programmes on return on investment.

The Northern Way envisioned elected Regional Assemblies, empowered city regions, and large-scale strategic investment to integrate the North’s economic and transport ecosystems.

But in 2010, the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition abolished RDAs in favour of smaller Local Enterprise Partnerships – a move widely criticised as a downgrade of regional ambition.

George Osborne's “Northern Powerhouse” agenda, launched in 2014, attempted to resurrect regional development. But it was light on fiscal substance, relying on branding rather than meaningful power transfer.

Still, it revived the concept of city regions and led to the rise of mayoral-led Combined Authorities, which now govern areas like Greater Manchester, North, South and West Yorkshire, the Liverpool City Region and my home of Hull and East Yorkshire, where another northern amateur boxer has turned professional politician.

Yet the North remains fragmented, with 19 different local transport authorities and multiple planning bodies, contrasting sharply with London’s single authority (TfL) and devolved governance model. But things are finally changing

The recently published English Devolution White Paper, spearheaded by my father’s successor as Labour Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and a fellow devolution champion, promises the "biggest transfer of power out of Westminster this century."

Key proposals include deepening mayoral power, reforming funding and governance of Combined Authorities and for the first time embedding devolution in legislation with two new intergovernmental forums Mayors can attend in the Mayoral Council and the Council of Nations.

But how can the North be more vocal?

Ten years ago, my father called for a “Super Region” to unify the North East, North West, and Yorkshire and the Humber.

We have nearly 16 million people – almost three times the population of Scotland and a GDP of over £530 billion, making the North the equivalent of the world’s 32nd largest economy - ahead of oil rich Norway and only three places behind the United Arab Emirates.

He said: “The capital has its own devolved authority with an elected Mayor shouting loud for London. The north has a hotchpotch of local councils, elected mayors, city regions and combined authorities. Too many voices lack clarity.

“So let’s have a body that sees the North West, North East and Yorkshire working together as a super region on economic development, housing and transport. Just like they’ve been doing in London.”

The recently announced The Great North initiative, bringing together Northern mayors, is a step towards that.

Their priorities reflect strategic assets unique to our region such as the Energy Coast, where the North generates 50% of England’s renewable energy – a pivotal role in the UK's net-zero ambitions, improved transport links and upgrades and Advanced Manufacturing like Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and Manchester’s Graphene Institute anchor future-facing industries.

I believe this could become the framework to finally realising the goals of the Northern Way and a de-facto Northern Super Region.

But key to going 'further and faster' will be Government granting fiscal devolution, granting Mayors and local government greater control over taxation, spending, and investment decisions, empowering them to manage their own financial affairs more autonomously.

This was the subject of the devolution debate in Manchester I attended last week (in the end it was 40 minutes quicker to get there in my electric car!)

Organised by the Devo Agency, the panel consisted of Northern Powerhouse Partnership Chief Executive Henri Murison, Leigh MP Jo Platt, the Institute of Government's Deputy Chief Economist Thomas Pope and Devo Agency Co-founder Gill Morris.

The panel welcomed the white paper but raised the benefits of fiscal devolution, especially the ability of other city regions like Paris to introduce a tourist levy.

In Greater Manchester, a voluntary charge of £1 a night raised £2.8m for the Accommodation Business Improvement District (ABID) organisation, which promotes Manchester as a destination, and cleans the streets around hotels. Edinburgh plans to introduce a compulsory 5% levy on tourists from July next year.

But we need more power.

Scotland has full control over transport, education, and justice and London’s Mayor manages a £21 billion budget, while northern mayors operate with far less fiscal scope

Without fiscal devolution, northern mayors remain dependent on competitive, short-term pots from Westminster – a patchwork that stifles long-term planning.

But for me, the greatest need is for that greater transport link between Liverpool and Hull.

Initially dubbed HS3 and then rebranded Northern Powerhouse Rail, Labour set out plans in its 2017 and 2019 manifestos to introduce it as Crossrail for the North, something I lobbied for as a Labour political advisor in opposition.

The Northern Powerhouse Partnership and Transport for the North estimate it would add up to £100 billion in GVA (Gross Value Added) to the North’s economy and create up to 850,000 new jobs over the long term.

It would also reduce train times between Liverpool and Manchester and Manchester and Leeds to just 25 minutes.

It's really encouraging to hear Rachel Reeves wants to do it, stating in her Spending Review speech: "In the coming weeks, I will set out this government’s plan to take forward our ambitions for Northern Powerhouse Rail.”

It's expected that it will be announced in this week's ten-year plan for infrastructure.

I really hope those ambitions are ambitious. Because for it to truly work and unleash the true economic potential of the North it needs to run from Liverpool to Hull.

This would realise my father's dream of a fast land bridge connecting Europe via Hull and America through Liverpool.

We are still waiting for electrification of the rail line from Selby to Hull. Crossrail for the North would solve that and would show Hull's not at the end of the line, but the beginning of it.

In summary, the North doesn’t lack ambition – it lacks the tools, powers and infrastructure to deliver.

The three pillars to unlock its full potential are fiscal devolution so we can raise and spend our money in the North for the North, greater East to West connectivity and mayoral and council co-operation to create a Northern Super Region that speaks with one voice

That’s the real devolution revolution the North desperately needs.