Dry spell means the public will once again have to make sacrifices as water companies wash their hands of responsibility

The driest start to spring, in March and April, in 61 years has left the country facing a potential drought and millions of households are being warned of the risk of water restrictions.

Climate change means that no part of the planet is going to be safe from extreme shifts in the weather. That is why the water network needs to be robust.

This warning serves as a reminder of just how precarious the nature of this precious resource is. Water on tap is too often taken for granted.

While the water companies cannot control the weather they must take responsibility for leaving Britain vulnerable to the impact of extreme weather. Excess rainfall leads to flooding owing to an outdated infrastructure. A lack of investment in reservoirs leaves the nation facing potential shortages of water.

Water dripping out of a kitchen tap. PIC: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Whatever the weather, the customer loses and the water companies continue to enjoy the benefits that come with regionalised monopolies.

As David Behrens points out in today’s newspaper, where exactly do water companies get off telling customers to save water when they themselves are guilty of losing unimaginable amounts due to leaks.

The dry spell has also left vast parts of the country’s landscape at risk of catching fire. In fact there have been a string of moorland wildfires across Yorkshire over the early weeks of Spring.

Tribute should be paid to all the hardworking firefighters that are helping put out blazes and limit the damage done to our landscape.