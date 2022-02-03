Duchess of Cambridge in league of her own with dual England rugby roles ahead of Six Nations – The Yorkshire Post says

The Duchess of Cambridge, in her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union, during a visit to Twickenham Stadium, to meet England players, coaches and referees and join a training session on the pitch.

This was self-evident during her visit to Twickenham to watch a training session at first hand ahead of the opening weekend of rugby union’s Six Nations tournament and the 2022 rugby league season kicking off.

But it is also clear that the Duchess wants to become a genuine ambassador for both codes of rugby – and other sports – rather than a ceremonial presence at major matches cheering England’s players to success.

For, as she made clear in a personal message that has become her hallmark, both the RFU, and also the RFL, are fantastic organisations “committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish”.

Long may this be the case.