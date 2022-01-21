Duke of York defence by Jacob Rees-Mogg is absurd as calls grow for Prince Andrew to lose title – The Yorkshire Post says

There are, very understandably, growing calls – and endorsed by The Yorkshire Post – for the now disgraced prince to lose his status as Duke of York, a move that would require an Act of Parliament.
Make Prince George the next Duke of York in place of disgraced Prince Andrew – Yorkshire Post Letters
Yes, it is important that the Queen’s position is respected, but the monarchy should not be afraid to stage such a debate – tradition alone is not a sufficient reason for Andrew to retain his dukedom at this time.
And while Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons Leader, says the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act is a barrier because “the successors to the dukes... deprived could petition to have their titles restored”, it is inapplicable in this instance due to the gender of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – Andrew’s two daughters.
