Duke of York defence by Jacob Rees-Mogg is absurd as calls grow for Prince Andrew to lose title – The Yorkshire Post says

There are calls for Prince Andrew to lose his title as Duke of York.

There are, very understandably, growing calls – and endorsed by The Yorkshire Post – for the now disgraced prince to lose his status as Duke of York, a move that would require an Act of Parliament.

Prince Andrew became Duke of York on the day of his wedding to Sarah Ferguson.

Yes, it is important that the Queen’s position is respected, but the monarchy should not be afraid to stage such a debate – tradition alone is not a sufficient reason for Andrew to retain his dukedom at this time.

And while Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons Leader, says the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act is a barrier because “the successors to the dukes... deprived could petition to have their titles restored”, it is inapplicable in this instance due to the gender of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – Andrew’s two daughters.