Make Prince George the next Duke of York in place of disgraced Prince Andrew – Yorkshire Post Letters

Prince George with his parents at an England football match last year - should he become Duke of York in place of the disgraced Prince Andrew?

FOLLOWING the events of the last few days around Prince Andrew, I am sure I am not alone in wanting him to be stripped of his Duke of York title.

I am sure there are few people in our region who want to be associated with him through this title.

Perhaps this title could be given to Prince George.

From: Rev Dr John Cameron, Howard Place, St Andrews.

THE Duke of York’s legal team has reached a new low. They demand to interview under oath Virginia Giuffre’s husband and her psychologist Dr Judith Lightfoot for any information about “emotional and psychological harm and damages”. This is a particularly loathsome example of “victim blaming”.

An abused teenager will understandably reach out for therapeutic support and his team is fishing for something she might have said to the psychologist that could undermine the claims she made or show potential inconsistencies.

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

THERE is no question Prince Andrew, as Duke of York, should now relinquish his title to avoid tarnishing by association such an historic, wonderful and exceptional city.