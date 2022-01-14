Why Prince Andrew must renounce Duke of York title; he now embarrasses county and the Queen – The Yorkshire Post says

Prince Andrew is under pressure to give up his title as Duke of York.

Her Majesty had little option or choice – the only surprise is that the Royal household waited so long to act that the delay started to attract significant criticism from respected military veterans who came to view their association with the Queen’s second son, a Falklands veteran no less, as an embarrassment.

But one title that the much-diminished 61-year-old still retains is that of Duke of York, a personal gift from the Queen to mark his wedding to Sarah Ferguson in 1986. And while Andrew no longer undertakes any public duties, and intends to prove his innocence as a private citizen after becoming embroiled in the sex trafficking scandal involving the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the now convicted Ghislaine Maxwell, civic leaders clearly do not want York’s reputation as a city of fairness and social justice to be besmirched by any connection, however tenuous, with the disgraced prince.

It is a stance supported by The Yorkshire Post – Andrew’s conduct in recent years has been, frankly, appalling following so many misjudgments. It has also insulted victims of sex crimes and risks detracting from work to prevent the trafficking of innocent individuals. The least he can now do is renounce, voluntarily, his dukedom – he is not fit to hold the title of York – rather than force the Queen to act on our behalf in her Platinum Jubilee year.