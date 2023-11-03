During difficult times we must remember reasons to be grateful - Daxa Patel

We are surrounded by sad news wherever we are, and this can make life heavy. It does not matter if the news is local or from around the world it has the same impact, it brings our spirit down.

So I would like to share some uplifting thoughts, and this is my attempt to spread some lightness in all the doom and gloom with ten small things in life to appreciate.

The warmth of a cup of tea or coffee in the morning. Now for me this comes after our first morning walk with my lovely German Shepherd. In weather like this we both come home drenched but there is nothing like holding a cup of Yorkshire tea.

A smile from a stranger that brightens our day. Walking with a dog is a real lifestyle change. Often strangers will say ‘you have a beautiful dog’. Of course, I take full credit for his beauty, but seriously, these comments are so heartfelt, and genuine. I also often see motorists queuing at the traffic lights smile at us as if to say they are happy to see us or maybe just my dog. It feels good regardless.

'In weather like this, there is nothing like holding a cup of Yorkshire tea'. PIC: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

The sound of birds chirping outside the window. Now this is my favourite. Have you ever woken up to hear the dawn chorus? It is melodic, one feels the presence of the divine, and a sense of calm. I deliberately start our walks early not just to avoid the sound of traffic, but to hear the birds sing. Walking for me is walking with intent to be present. This is a hint to all those walking with their headphones or staring down at their mobile phones while walking towards a big dog.

A cosy blanket on a chilly evening. I often bring out my dad’s old blanket for extra warmth.

The smell of freshly baked bread. Growing up I remember the big Sunday bread baking experiment. The delicious aroma would fill the house.

Watching a beautiful sunset or sunrise is unbeatable.

Finding a good book that transports us to another world. This for me is The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho.

Enjoying a delicious meal with loved ones. When I die, I will meet my dad and we will sit down, and eat together our favourite, one pot vegetarian meal.

The feeling of grass beneath our feet on a warm summers’ day or sand in between the toes walking on a wet beach.

Taking a moment in our busy day to appreciate our own accomplishments, no matter how small. We easily praise others and seldom ourselves, but all of us will have overcome some challenges to get to this point.

To go further these are my ten good habits to have in the toolbox.

Losing my dad taught me the value of practising gratitude by writing down three things I was most thankful for each day. I was so down in the early stages of my journey and this habit has stuck with me since as it helps me count my blessings.

Starting the day with a few minutes of meditation or deep breathing is my ideal way of starting the day. I must admit, I struggle with meditation but I can sit in silence for one whole hour and feel centred afterwards.

Engaging in regular exercise or physical activity that brings us joy. This was my saviour after my father died and during lockdown. Both experiences were surreal and regular exercise or even doing a good house tidy is both therapeutic and rewarding.

Making time for self-care, such as taking a relaxing bath or reading a book. For me, it is either writing or dipping into the many books I have around the house. Even just reading a couple of pages can lift our spirit and shift us from feeling blue to feeling hope.

Setting aside dedicated time for learning and personal growth. As a leadership coach I have always been interested in psychology and personal development. We do not grow unless we stretch ourselves out of our comfort zone, it is as simple as that. Learning is something I learnt from my dad; it was a lifelong passion for him. The day we decide we know everything, we put ourselves in a closed box.

Practising active listening and empathy in our conversations with others. These are my newly acquired skills. Perhaps I did have these, but I wasn’t quite as mindful as I am now, but it is truly rewarding when we can resist the temptation to interrupt someone from speaking, and make another feel heard and seen.

Prioritising quality sleep and establishing a consistent bedtime routine.

Incorporating healthy eating habits, such as eating more fruits and vegetables, and avoiding high human intervention foods. Home cooking is the answer at least we know what’s in it.

Taking breaks throughout the day to stretch and move the body. Energy comes from movement. Finally, being kind without expectation and towards others.

I hope by writing about the ten small things to appreciate and the ten good habits I have lifted and shifted your mood a little from sadness to hope.