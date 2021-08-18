Ebor Festival and racing’s return to normality at York – The Yorkshire Post says

It is why the Juddmonte International, the opening day highlight of the 2021 renewal, is ranked as the best Flat race in the world because of the quality of thoroughbreds that do line up at the Knavesmire’s flagship fixture.

Yet this great celebration of horses and hospitality is nothing without all those spectators looking forward to four days of food, fashion and fun after the 2020 Ebor Festival was held behind closed doors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The biggest sporting event to be held in Yorkshire, and racing, since the lifting of lockdown restrictions, the sight and sounds of spectators at the iconic course will have even more resonance for those present – or watching ITV Racing’s coverage at home.

Crowds will be back at York this week for the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival.

Let’s hope that the return of crowds is here to stay and there are no more false starts in the recovery from Covid. Now that will be a winner to celebrate.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.