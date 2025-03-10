Economy will continue to suffer unless health and wellbeing improves
The TUC’s report shows, work-related ill health is costing the economy more than £415m a week. The union’s analysis suggests that the number of days lost because of health conditions such as stress, depression and anxiety has increased by a third since 2010.
It said that in 2023 to 2024, around 34 million working days were lost to work-related ill health, compared with 22 million in 2010.
Until Britain gets a grip of the underlying mental health crisis, the economy will not improve. Health and wealth go hand in hand.
The TUC says the findings showed the importance of improving the quality of work, adding that the increase in days lost to work-related ill health has coincided with a boom in insecure work.
While there is a correlation there, other issues are also at play.
The NHS is ill-equipped to deal with the burgeoning health issues that are afflicting the population.
As a society we are more aware of issues such as mental health. But as the former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair said earlier this year, there is a danger that we may be too quick in self-diagnosing ourselves with mental health conditions.
The union says the Government’s Employment Rights Bill will boost health, wellbeing and productivity by giving workers more security.
But at the same time, the needs of businesses need to be balanced. If it leads to apprehension on their part when it comes to employing people, then the economy will continue to stumble.