Education ‘wasted talent’ and Boris Johnson’s hypocrisy – The Yorkshire Post says

“We have a fight on our hands to ensure Covid-19 does not scupper the life chances of millions of children, leaving a lasting legacy of wasted talent,” declared the PM after the Government pledged £430m to help some of the poorest youngsters in the world.

“Too many children around the world – girls in particular – were already out of school before the pandemic. Enabling them to learn and reach their full potential is the single greatest thing we can do to recover from this crisis and build better, greener and fairer societies.”

They’re very noble words – especially at a time when there is so much angst about UK cuts to overseas aid. They’re also very hypocrital when set against Mr Johnson’s own record on schools catch-up funding.

For, while the Prime Minister was clearly speaking in an international context, his assertions are just as applicable to this country where millions of young people have seen their future chances compromised as a result of the Government treating education as an after-thought at the mercy of the hapless Gavin Williamson.

And it explains why there will be so much anger that Mr Johnson’s message to his latest audience, however well-intended, is at variance with his own Government’s stance at the outset of a decade which needed to be defined by lifelong learning before Covid struck.

This mission is now even more urgent, but does the PM get it?

