Emergence of cheetah cubs at Yorkshire Wildlife Park is a reminder of the important work it does on conservation

While Yorkshire Wildlife Park may have amazed people over the past decade and a half, it is more than just a tourist attraction. In fact, it is playing an important role in wildlife conservation.

The emergence of a pair of inquisitive cheetah cubs could signal hope for a species that is at risk. Cheetah numbers have fallen to around 7,000 in the wild.

It was only last year that Darcy, four, and 13-year-old Brook moved to the park’s Cheetah Territory and set up home in the three reserves and two specially-designed houses as part of a European breeding project.

The cubs, the park’s first ever, are now strong enough to be allowed out to roam out across the 10,000 square metre reserve.