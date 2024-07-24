Emergence of cheetah cubs at Yorkshire Wildlife Park is a reminder of the important work it does on conservation
The emergence of a pair of inquisitive cheetah cubs could signal hope for a species that is at risk. Cheetah numbers have fallen to around 7,000 in the wild.
It was only last year that Darcy, four, and 13-year-old Brook moved to the park’s Cheetah Territory and set up home in the three reserves and two specially-designed houses as part of a European breeding project.
The cubs, the park’s first ever, are now strong enough to be allowed out to roam out across the 10,000 square metre reserve.
This success story would not have been possible without the expertise of those who work at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
